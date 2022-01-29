Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Aperam stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.41. 426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230. Aperam has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

