Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Aperam stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.41. 426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.08. Aperam has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1059 per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

