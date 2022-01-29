Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $66.47. Approximately 186,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,157,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $248,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Provides asset management services

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.