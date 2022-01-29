Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 75.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

