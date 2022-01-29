Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

