Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.99.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

