Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

