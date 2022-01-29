Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $130.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,153. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

