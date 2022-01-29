Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Archrock worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,780 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 645,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.03. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

