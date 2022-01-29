Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.26

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 4951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arcosa by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 77.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 26.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 222,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 132.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.