Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RAM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

