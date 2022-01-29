Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

