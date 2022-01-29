Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.04. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.