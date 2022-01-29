Arizona State Retirement System Sells 750 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,883 shares of company stock worth $66,189,185. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

