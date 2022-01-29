Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $160.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($152.27) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.68.

Arkema stock opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

