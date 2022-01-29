Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%.

Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,681. The company has a market capitalization of $560.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

