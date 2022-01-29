Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 415,653 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 139.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,653 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $41,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.