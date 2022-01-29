Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,063 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of Mattel worth $39,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 36.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.