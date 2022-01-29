Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 119,675 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,675 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.61% of Popular worth $37,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Popular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Popular by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

