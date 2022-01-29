Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,740,979 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740,979 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of Ovintiv worth $35,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.23 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.