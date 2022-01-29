Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.48.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

