Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 500,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.70. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.68.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.