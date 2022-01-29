Ashland Global Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

