Assetmark Inc. Buys 11,252 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,191,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,613,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,976 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,820,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,759,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.82 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

