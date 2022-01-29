Assetmark Inc. Buys 8,103 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,709.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 774.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after buying an additional 420,728 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $492.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.