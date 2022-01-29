Assetmark Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.08 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

