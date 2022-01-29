Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,642 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.