Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

