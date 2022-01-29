Assetmark Inc. Sells 21,780 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.05. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $333,951 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

