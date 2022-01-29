ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.04

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.04 and traded as low as C$41.60. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.03.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

