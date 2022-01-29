Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Atento has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $342.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter worth $230,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the third quarter worth $4,564,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $5,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

