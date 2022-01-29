ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

