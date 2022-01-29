ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

