Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Up 340.0% in January

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AUSI traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 3,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

