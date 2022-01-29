Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 94,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,240. Aurcana Silver has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

