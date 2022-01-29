Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUTO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.44) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.65) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 598 ($8.07) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.55).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.82) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14). The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 714.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

