Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 57.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

XPO stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

