Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 57.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
XPO stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPO Logistics Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
