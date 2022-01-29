Aviva PLC Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in News in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

