Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $144.34 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

