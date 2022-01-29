Aviva PLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.82. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

