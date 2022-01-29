Aviva PLC Purchases 19,050 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE MTDR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.