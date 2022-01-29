Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 220.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $279.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.84. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.49 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

