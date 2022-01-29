Aviva PLC Sells 7,963 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 667.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 291,315 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

