Aviva PLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $993,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.86. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.12.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.