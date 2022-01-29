Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,704 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

