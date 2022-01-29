Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,709 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Avnet worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVT stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

