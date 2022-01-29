AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.06 ($33.02).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €27.93 ($31.74) on Friday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.