Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axos Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axos Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

