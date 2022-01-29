Axos Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 18,377 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,754% compared to the average volume of 644 put options.

AX stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 299,996 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 214,805 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

