B. Riley Trims Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Target Price to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

TPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,197,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 60.3% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $7,365,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 105.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $6,351,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

