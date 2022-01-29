Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALY. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 423,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,701. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

